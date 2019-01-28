A Mild Tease to Dangerous Cold

Mother Nature is providing us with a little tease this Monday. Southerly winds will warm temperatures into the upper 40s to near 50 before temperatures crash through the evening and overnight night. Wind gusting to near 30mph out of the west northwest by the evening.

Take a look at the expanse of the Winter Storm Warning and Advisories stretching as far south as Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

A storm system tracking over the Great Lakes, a track that we’ve seen many times this season is spreading heavy snow, mix and rain across the region. For the Tri-State expecting light rain throughout the afternoon, we could see some snow showers but most of the moisture will be well off to the south and east. No snow accumulation is expected.

Temperatures will plunge nearly 30-35 degrees overnight and will wake up to temperatures in the TEENS by Tuesday morning. A secondary cold front will move through Tuesday night, bringing a reinforcing shot of arctic air and we also could see a period of light snow. But boy by the time you wake up Wednesday morning dangerous bitter air will be over the region. Wind Chills falling as low as -30 to the north and -20 to -10 across most of the Tri-State.

A Wind Chill Watch is up for the farther northern reaches of the area, from Tuesday night – Thursday morning. Wouldn’t be surprised to see a Wind Chill Advisory issued for a good bit of the Tri-State.

Highs Wednesday will struggle to get out of the single digits. Temperatures will remain below freezing until at least Friday. The record cold high for Wednesday is 9 set back in 1965, we are forecasting 9 for the high. Some tips to keep in mind when dealing with extreme cold:

-Cover exposed skin, layer up and limit time outdoors.

-Don’t use your oven or stove to heat your house.

-Keep pets indoors

-Run water faucets at a trickle to prevent frozen pipes.

-Make sure space heaters are on hard level surface at least 3 feet from anything flammable and make sure there is proper ventilation.

-Make sure you have a winter survival kit in your vehicle.

Temperatures are expected to rise to near 60 by Sunday with a chance of rain.

