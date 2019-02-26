Mild & Dry for Now…Possible Light Freezing Rain Early Thursday

Absolutely beautiful conditions across the area today. It was a bit of a chilly start with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s, but not that bad, winds are calm so we didn’t deal with much in the way of wind chills. Look for mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s! So get out and enjoy this beautiful weather while it lasts. Because despite what the groundhog may have said, winter will be making a return across the country.

Tonight will see a mix of clouds and starts, not as cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Most of Wednesday looks dry and mild, more clouds will be around ahead of a cold front that will move through later in the day. That front may spark a few spotty showers, but it doesn’t look like much. Keeping a close eye on early Thursday morning.

As the front goes through colder air will filter in and there my be just enough cold air at the surface to support some light freezing rain. Not expecting heavy precipitation. The best chance for any freezing rain looks to be in our north and western most areas. So some slick spots are possible during the morning rush Thursday. Will continue to update as more model data comes in.

We round out February with a chance for some rain and snow early Saturday morning. Another chance of some snow showers on Sunday. As we begin the month of March, we are looking at below average temperatures for most of next week.

