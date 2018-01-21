Very Mild 1875-76 December-January with Lots of Rain & the LATE Cold, Snowy Weather

The winter of 1875-76 was unprecedented in the annals of Tri-State & central/eastern U.S. weather history. It was exceptionally warm & wet. It was especially wet over the Ohio Valley during this winter. Roads were reportedly impassable for wagons over much of the winter, very similar to the very wet, incredibly warm winter of 1889-90 & 1827-28. Each winter month saw at least 70 & tornadoes occurred in each month of December, January & February. Rainfall of 7 to +12 occurred in our region with 9.26″ in the Evansville area. Of this 3.96″ fell on January 28 alone with substantial flash flooding reported. The Ohio River was above flood stage (as were most rivers in the area) as of January 31.

Evansville metro still managed to get 12″ of snowfall for the 1875-76 October-April snow season, but the first measurable snowfall of the season was February 3 at 5″, but it was 67 three days later! March 17-22 saw the most consistent, cold weather of the season with highs in the 20s & 30s. 3″ of snow fell on March 20. After 75 with a low of 60 on March 10, this cold damaged forward-advanced vegetation with 12 on the morning of March 21! This was unusually cold for so late in the season. The modern day record low (1897-present) is 21 for March 21! This is amazing given how extremely warm the winter was!

