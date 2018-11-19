Home Indiana Evansville Duckworth Will Not Seek Recount In Vanderburgh Commissioner Race November 19th, 2018 Blaine Fentress Evansville, Indiana

Vanderburgh County Commissioner candidate Mike Duckworth has announced that he will not seek a recount in the Commissioner District 2 race. The Republican candidate lost the race to Democrat Jeff Hatfield by 224 votes earlier this month in the general election

Campaign for Mike Duckworth for Commissioner released the following statement:

“As many of you know, I have been reviewing the election results in the extremely close race for Vanderburgh County Commissioner. First, I want to be clear that I never questioned the integrity of the vote counting process. However, in an election decided by less than one half of one percent of the total vote, I felt I owed it to all of my supporters to conduct a thorough review of all of the election data. After such review, I have decided not to ask for a recount. I want to take this opportunity to once again thank all of the people who voted for me and supported my campaign as well as congratulate Jeff Hatfield on his election to the County Commission.”

