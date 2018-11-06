Home Indiana Mike Braun Unseats Joe Donnelly in Indiana Senate Race November 6th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Republican Mike Braun defeated incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly in the race for Indiana’s U.S. Senate seat.

The Republican businessman managed to win the election by a couple thousand votes.

Braun and Donnelly were being backed by President Trump and former President Barack Obama, respectively. Throughout the campaign, both candidates declared their support for Trump with an intention to sway voters in a more conservative state.

During Braun’s campaign run, he said Donnelly was a good guy but hasn’t done enough with his time in office.

Donnelly has been a member of the U.S. Senate since 2013, but before that, he was a representative for Indiana’s second congressional district.

He released a statement regarding the election results:

Joe Donnelly Issues Statement on Indiana Election Results

Comments

comments