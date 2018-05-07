Mike Braun Makes His Final Stops Before Primaries

Indiana’s Primary Election is right around the corner and the republican race is a tight one. Candidates for Indiana’s Republican nomination for U.S Senate make their final push to get voters to the polls. Mike Braun who is running for the Republican US Senate seat, cast his ballot in his home town of Jasper this morning, before starting his final and last day of campaigning. Before leaving Jasper today, Mike Brain explained why he believes he is the best man for the Senate seat by saying “If you’re still interested in trying to get some things done in Washington, where it’s been such a disappointment over the last few years, make sure you get out. Because in the case of Indiana, you’ve got somebody that’s going to bring a new dynamic there.”

Braun is one of three men who is running for the republican nomination for Senate. Mike Braun will be heading north for a series of campaign stops in the Indianapolis/Metro area. Today Mike Braun will tour one business in Carmel, Indiana, canvas for votes in Zionsville and greet voters in Noblesville.

