Reitz Boys Basketball’s Mike Adams will seek his 400th career win as a head coach this Friday at Bosse.

Adams, who also coached at Washington Catholic, will wrap up his 33rd year coaching at the conclusion of the 2017-2018 season.

Twenty-five of those years have been spent leading the Panthers.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments