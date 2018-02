Oakland City men’s basketball is rolling after a 90-67 win over Robert Morris University-Peoria Saturday.

The Mighty Oaks scoring trio of Logan Worthington, Addison Wagler and Andrew Scott combined for 71 points on the afternoon.

OCU is now 19-2 heading into another home matchup Sunday against St. Louis Christian College.

Tipoff is at 2 p.m.

