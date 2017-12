Home Illinois Midwestern States See Influx Of Snowy Owls December 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana

Indiana and other Midwestern states are seeing an influx of snowy owls. The all-white raptor, native to the artic, is rarely seen south of Lake Michigan.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources Biologists say the owls are migrating south, from northern Canada, during what’s called an irruption. The owls cycle through this every four to five years.

Researchers believe this year’s irruption could be larger than the last one in the winter of 2013-2014.

