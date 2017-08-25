Midwest Food Bank Accepting Donations for Hurricane Harvey

Indiana Task Force One, the Indiana Chapter of the Red Cross, and the Midwest Food Bank all say they’ve either already sent or will send resources to Texas or Louisiana.

So far, seven members of Indiana Task Force One have already left for Texas. If the conditions get bad enough, Captain Mike Pruitt says one call could mean all 84 members will be headed for Harvey.

The Indiana Chapter of the American Red Cross is also on standby. They may have to send hundred of Hoosiers to Texas to help with mass care, health services and feeding the hungry.

The Midwest Food Bank has already sprung into action as well. Their services may be needed for months after Hurricane Harvey hits. In order to meet demands for that extended period of relief, the Midwest Food Bank says it’ll need all of Indiana’s Help. They’re asking for donation to help them meet that demand.

Those wishing to help with the cost of food for the boxes and fuel to deliver them, may send donations to Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Road, Normal, IL 61761, or visit https://midwestfoodbank.org/home and click “Donate.”

