Home Indiana Midwest Fertilizer To Receive State Support For Posey Co. Facility July 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A $2.8 billion fertilizer plant for Posey County takes a couple of steps forward. Midwest Fertilizer Company LLC says it will break ground on the facility sometime in 2018.

In addition the state has agreed to kick in nearly $3 million in tax credits, and $400,000 in training grants.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation also offered up to $300,000 in conditional incentives from the Hoosier Business Investment (HBI) tax credit based on the company’s planned investment.

This project will create 2,500 construction jobs over the next three years and establish a workforce of about 185 permanent employees. The plant is expected to open in 2022.

Midwest Fertilizer Company LLC, headquartered in Indiana, plans to build and operate a world-class nitrogenous fertilizer manufacturing facility in Posey County.

Comments

comments