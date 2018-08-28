Midweek Risk For Severe Weather

Good Evening,

After what marked our fourth straight day of 90° or higher in Evansville, it appears as though our heat and humidity still have an even more significant role to play in our forecast ahead. Additionally, I’m keeping a very close eye on an inbound cold front that’s already unleashed strong to Severe storms across parts of the Great Lakes, Great Plains and Upper Midwest.

That same cold front will interact with the Tri-State’s ample supply of thunderstorm fuel (surface heat and humidity) and supply us with our own round of midweek storms. In anticipation of our round of showers and thunderstorms, the Storm Prediction Center of America has placed the majority of the Tri-State under a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather for Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

While the remnants of tonight’s storms could last into the late morning (6:00 A.M. – 8:00 A.M.) and affect parts of our northwestern continues, it’s expected to be a quiet and mild morning throughout the region; it’s tomorrow afternoon we’ll need to watch closely. Scattered cloud cover will give way to partially clear skies around our lunch hour – the added sunshine will again drive temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Current model data suggests that initial showers and storms will begin to fire up along the leading edge of the cold front just before 2:00 P.M., reaching Evansville at 4:00 P.M. and progressing southeastward across the Ohio Valley. The last of the storms should exit our southeasternmost counties between 7:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M. tomorrow evening.

Based on the latest model runs, it looks like the greatest threat from Wednesday’s storms will be damaging straight-line winds in excess of 60 mph; some of the cells embedded within the broken line of storms could also generate small hail. Once the front passes through, cooler air is expected to flow in behind it; afternoon highs come Thursday will only reach the mid to low 80s throughout the Tri-State.

Comments

comments