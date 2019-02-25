Middle School Students Selected for Disney World Trip

Students at North Middle School got quite the surprise as some were chosen for a trip of a lifetime. On Monday, four students were chosen to spend six days in Disney World with the Henderson and Evansville Police Departments.

This is the first time the two organizations are working together to make a trip like this happen. As part of Cops Connecting with Kids, four students from NMS and four students from South Middle School will be chosen to go on this trip.

On Wednesday, a reveal party will be held for the four students from SMS.

The finalist will be surprised by their parents.

