Mid-September 1898 Tropical Storm & Blocking Pattern

Tropical storm made landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula around September 16, then the storm struck Louisiana September 20. With winds of 60 mph, the system raced inland with heavy rainfall Manitoba to the Gulf Coast as it gelled with a storm system over the Plains. The storm remnants moved north & northwestward as an upper ridge in the East acted as a block.

Bands/spokes of showers/t’storms moved over the area. Even on September 14, severe weather struck just southwest of the Tri-State. Up to 2″ diameter hail was reported at/around Cape Girardeau, Missouri with damage to crops. Windows were broken by the hail & trees were reportedly stripped.

This round of tropical remnants was one of two others that affected the Tri-State mid-September to early October.

