Mid-May 1986 Severe Weather Outbreak

Golfball hail reported from Newburgh, Boonville & areas north of Boonville, while an F2 tornado struck between 62 & U.S. 41 in the heart of Evansville. 26 apartment units were damaged & cars were overturned. Large trees were uprooted & snapped & one home was destroyed with several other damaged. Damage was at least $1/4 million (in 1986 dollars) which would be at least $544,000 today. An F0 uprooted large trees in St. Philip, while a tornado (F0) was sighted & brief touchdown was witnessed on the far northwest side of Evansville near Cynthiana Heights.

Two homes were destroyed by an F2 tornado north of Washington, Daviess County (Indiana), narrowly missing a couple of subdivisions near Route 57.

Large trees were uprooted & snapped & a barn destroyed by an F1 tornado that tracked northeast of Holland in Dubois County.

3 mobile homes were completely destroyed in southwestern Posey County’s Point Township & several others were damaged. A home was also destroyed, along with grain bins. A total of six people were injured by what was likely an F2 tornado embedded in damaging straight-line winds.

Winds gusted to 60 mph at Fort Branch & near Stacer, a roof was blown off a home & signs were blown down in Blairsville. Wind damage was reported at Route 161 & I-64.

Wind damage was also reported at Midland & Central City with numerous trees down.

