Home Indiana Evansville Mid Century Store Set To Open In Downtown Evansville October 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A store, offering Mid Century pieces will be opening in Evansville. Sugar Magnolias carries pieces from glassware to decor to furniture.

It will offer an exclusive line of Mid Century-themed items made locally by Award World, Hat, & Rabbit, and Mystic Hand & Letter Press.

This family-operated store is located at 426 Carpenter Street. The owners says Evansville lacked a source for Mid Century pieces and that they intend to bring the trend to the Tri-state.

The owners of Sugar Magnolias treasure hunt in a 300-mile radius, searching for Mid Century items.

Sugar Magnolias will open on Saturday, November 4th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be open on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also make an appointment to visit the store.

Comments

comments