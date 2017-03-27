Home Illinois Microchip Reader Helps Reunite Missing Dog from Illinois with Owner March 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

A dog is reunited with its owner in Illinois after nearly a month. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office reunited “Tuscy” (short for Tuscaloosa), a missing Illinois dog, with his owner Aaron O’Daniel. Thanks to a microchip reader, the sheriff’s office was able to identify the owner of “Tuscy”. Deputies called O’Daniel to tell him that his dog was safe in Evansville, nearly an hour from his home in Crossville, Illinois. The owner last saw his dog in near his home in February and didn’t know how he made it to Evansville.

To verify ownership, Aaron O’Daniel described his dog to deputies. He told deputies that “Tuscy” lived through the tornado that ripped through the Crossville area and destroyed his home, but as a result Tuscy has a scar under his left eye. Aaron O’Daniel drove to the Sheriff’s Command Post to pick up his dog.

Pets (canines and felines) that are adopted from area shelters and humane societies are often chipped prior to adoption. Vanderburgh County Animal Control, as well as most rescue centers, will chip your pet for a small fee. After adoption, pet owners can contact the respective chip company and have the pet owner information updated.

Pet owners must keep chip information current in order to ensure lost pets are reunited. Thanks to the microchip, even after losing his collar, “Tuscy” still made it home safe.

