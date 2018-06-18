Microbrewery Planned For McCurdy Building

There has been some controversy recently over the microbrewery proposed for the residential McCurdy building in downtown Evansville. The plan was to add a microbrewery to the residential property but that plan is causing problems due to the different changes.

The new business would require changes to the plumbing and heating and there are requirements for grease traps if they planned to sell food.

The Kunkle Group owns the McCurdy, and right now, the owners are working to get the building in compliance so work can get started.

Ron Beane, Building Commissioner for Vanderburgh County, says,”Well any time you have a mixed-used building that has residential and commercial properties within the same structure each time you change something it changes the variables of the needs of the building. It’s a process to go through to figure out how we get all these to work in compliance with each other and be safe for the attendance”

The area plan commission has approved the idea but there’s no word on when work may begin.

Comments

comments