Micro Wrestling Coming to Victory Theatre

April 13th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Micro Wrestling will be heading to Evansville next month. This event will feature a six-cast member wrestling team with two single matches, micro bar brawl match, and fatal four way match.

Micro Wrestling is a professional wrestling promotion that primarily showcases midget wrestling. It was founded by former pro-wrestler Johnny Attitude.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, April 20th at 10 a.m.

This event will be at the Victory Theatre on Saturday, May 26th at 8 p.m.

To get more information go to Victory Theatre.

If you’d like to become a Micro Mayhemer, sign up for the newsletter at Micro Wrestling.

