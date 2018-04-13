Micro Wrestling Coming to Victory Theatre
Micro Wrestling will be heading to Evansville next month. This event will feature a six-cast member wrestling team with two single matches, micro bar brawl match, and fatal four way match.
Micro Wrestling is a professional wrestling promotion that primarily showcases midget wrestling. It was founded by former pro-wrestler Johnny Attitude.
Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, April 20th at 10 a.m.
This event will be at the Victory Theatre on Saturday, May 26th at 8 p.m.
