Mickey’s Kingdom Volunteers Work Through Weather Change

Mickey’s Kingdom volunteers press on to finish the play structure through the weather change. Volunteers have worked through sunshine, rain and now cooler, fall temperatures during this project.

This week skilled laborers have been working on the finishing touches before laying the rubber play surface on Monday. When the project started back in September the high temperatures were hard for some to power through.

Chief Billy Bolin says, “I’m a guy that loves the heat, so I was kind of in my element but there was people out here passing out, dehydrating, so for working like this is much better temperatures to be working in.”

Volunteers are still needed until Saturday night to finish construction.

Workers of all levels are welcome.

Mickey’s Kingdom is set to open October 27th.

