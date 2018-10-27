Mickey’s Kingdom Holds Grand Opening

A new playground is officially open in Evansville for all to play on. After several weeks of undergoing construction, the 20,000 square foot all-inclusive playground celebrated its grand opening.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch cut the ribbon officially opening Mickey’s Kingdom.

“I think this project is a perfect culmination of and representation of spirit and philanthropy and just heart from the city,” says Mayor Winnecke.

The playground was enjoyed by all including Ali Shanks. She says the work put into the play area means a lot to her.

“It’s also nice to have something closer to home and to know I can go on it whenever I want,” says Ali Shanks.

“There is not a playground around that has the type of swing, the Liberty Swing, so that is the first time she has ever been on a swing in her wheelchair and that’s amazing,” says Peggy Shanks, Ali’s mother.

The playground is named after Mickey Phernetton. Her father says he’s happy with how everything turned out.

“Mickey couldn’t be here today. She’s in another state, but she would be thrilled to know so many kids are having fun here,” says Patrick Phernetton, Mickey’s father. “It was important to us, and it was important to Mickey and just to see that kids of all abilities can come here and play next to each other is a pretty good thing.”

And for other playground goers, the best parts of the new playground-

“My favorite part was the swings.” “The zip lines.” “The swings over there.” “The slides.”

With the help of over 3,000 volunteers over the span of several weeks, the playground is expected to last for generations.

“It’s really awesome and I really like this place.”

Mickey’s Kingdom will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. year round.

