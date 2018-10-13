Mickey’s Kingdom Construction Comes To An End

After weeks of working on Mickey’s Kingdom in Evansville, the 20,000 square foot project is one step closer to it’s opening day.

“It’s a great feeling, it makes you feel good about your community. This was a team effort,” says Chief Billy Bolin, Evansville Police Department.

After weeks of non-stop effort towards Mickey’s Kingdom, construction is coming to an end.

“We’ve made great progress,” says Brian Holtz, Parks and Recreation executive director. “Great turnout as volunteers, always can use a few more, but we are definitely making good progress.”

The goal was to add everything that needed to be placed into the ground and finish some remaining structures such as the slides and swings.

“We worked on one of the larger slides and then the wavy bridge,” says Kelly Yardy, volunteer and construction captain. “It’s just playing catch-up on some of the stuff. Getting some of the arches and supports up for the slides.”

Over the course of construction, nearly 4,000 people came out to help. Even though more help could always be needed, officials say it’s the overall experience that matters.

“It’s an awesome experience,” says Bolin. “You get the best of your community that comes out for stuff like this. It’s people that want to help that have a giving heart their out here having a good time.”

Over time, the playground has gone from an open space to a place for generations of kids to enjoy.

“Mickey’s Kingdom here is stretching out to my grandkids and hopefully their kids because this playground is going to last a couple generations,” says Yardy.

The grand opening of Mickey’s Kingdom will be October 27th. The new playground will offer a wheelchair accessible swing as well as other interactive play stations. A rubber play surface is needed on the playground and will be poured on Monday.

