Mickey’s Kingdom Community Build Wraps Up

Volunteers are wrapping up the construction of Mickey’s Kingdom in Evansville.

“It’s just a really near and dear project to my heart,” says Catie Taylor, volunteer chair. “I absolutely love this type of project and really just having our community come together.”

Community members showed up to complete the finishing touches to the playground.

“We’re finishing up the railings, banisters, finishing up some of the walls, the fencing, but a lot of those last minute touches,” says Taylor.

What started as a concrete pad has transformed into something for the entire community to share. 35 hundred volunteers have helped with the new playground over the past ten days.

“Very pleased with the turnout,” says Brian Holtz, Parks and Recreation executive director. “Well worth it and a lot of great community support has come out to make this happen.”

Construction will go into the night. And with all hands on deck, volunteers from all over worked together to get the job done. Keith Whitler has been helping since day one and says the evolution of the site has been a lot of work, but well worth it.

“It’s a community project,” says Keith Whitler, volunteer. “You know I think the community should get behind a community project and support it.”

Mickey’s Kingdom is replacing Kids Kingdom and community members say they are excited to reveal the finished product.

“That’s probably the most exciting thing is to be able to regardless of ones ability to have something that they’re able to participate in and experience and also enjoy,” says Holtz.

Park officials say there is some construction that will take place over the next few weeks. The grand opening of Mickey’s Kingdom will be October 27th.

