Mickey’s Kingdom Community Build Wraps Up

September 24th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

If you travel in and out of downtown Evansville along Riverside Drive, you’ve probably noticed that the landscape is changing.

The 10-day community build at the new Mickey’s Kingdom Playground wrapped up as of last night.

Despite the weather, volunteers worked throughout the weekend to make the playscape a reality. While the structures are up, items like the swings and slides will still need to be installed.

Evansville Police Sgt. Jason Cullum says the work may slow down a little bit with the rain, but the rest of the installations will be done soon.

A grand opening for Mickey’s Kingdom is set for October 27th.

