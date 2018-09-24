Mickey’s Kingdom Community Build Wraps Up

If you travel in and out of downtown Evansville along Riverside Drive, you’ve probably noticed that the landscape is changing.

The 10-day community build at the new Mickey’s Kingdom Playground wrapped up as of last night.

Despite the weather, volunteers worked throughout the weekend to make the playscape a reality. While the structures are up, items like the swings and slides will still need to be installed.

Evansville Police Sgt. Jason Cullum says the work may slow down a little bit with the rain, but the rest of the installations will be done soon.

A grand opening for Mickey’s Kingdom is set for October 27th.

