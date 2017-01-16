44News | Evansville, IN

Michael Londra’s Celtic Fire Coming To Evansville

January 16th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

An evening of songs, stories, tunes and dance, from the heart of the Emerald Isle is coming to Evansville. Tickets for Michael Londra’s Celtic Fire will go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10 a.m. The event will be at the Victory Theatre March 23rd at 7 p.m.

Michael Londra’s Celtic Fire brings the culture, music, people and soul of Ireland to people around the world. World champion dancers from the casts of Riverdance and Lord of the Dance will also take the stage.

Michael Londra is well-known around the globe as the lead voice of Riverdance on Broadway, as a concert singer who has performed in 40 countries and as the star of his Emmy nominated PBS special.

Tickets are available at the Ford Center Ticket Office, by phone at 800-745-3000 or at TicketMaster.

For more information, visit Victory Theatre.

