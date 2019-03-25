The Michael Jackson Experience Coming to Victory Theatre

Don’t miss out on an unforgettable night at the Victory Theatre. On May 9th, the I AM KING: the Michael Jackson Experience will take the audience on a musical and visual journey into the world of the King of Pop.

Michael Jackson tribute artist will be performing live renditions of Jackon’s biggest hits including Bad, Billie Jean, Thriller, Man in the Mirror, Human Nature, and many more.

Also performing at the event is Michael Firestone who has been hailed by fans and critics as the heir apparent to Michael Jackson in look, performance, and authenticity.

Tickets start at $28 and will go sale Friday, March 29th at 10 a.m.

