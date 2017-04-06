Michael Howell Testifies in Murder Trial

The man accused of killing Beverly Karns and then putting her body in a truck is sharing his side of the story. Michael Howell took the stand in a Vanderburgh County Courtroom Thursday morning.

During Howell’s testimony, he walked the courtroom through the night where he says he made the biggest mistake of his life. Howell said he had both pot and meth in his system.

When Prosecutor Nick Hermann asked Howell the effects of those narcotics, Howell stated, memory loss. The prosecution pointed out inconsistency after inconsistency, they brought up everything from who Howell said moved Karns body into the truck and where exactly Howell said he shot Karns. They said all of those details are changing.

Howell said he wanted to protect both his father and his friend Cody Clark, who were in the room when he shot Karns and moved her body into the truck. Almost a year after the incident, Howell opened up about his father friend being present during the incident.

