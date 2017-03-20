Home Indiana Evansville Michael Howell Murder Trial Postponed Due to a Sick Judge March 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The trial for a man charged in the death of an Evansville woman is postponed due to a sick judge. Michael Howell was scheduled to begin his murder trial Monday, March 20th. Because of some unforeseen circumstances, it will be delayed two weeks due to Judge Pigman being ill.

Howell is charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery and auto theft. Police say Howell shot Beverly Karns at a home on Maxwell Avenue in Evansville, driving with the body to Warrick County. There, Howell wrecked his truck after allegedly shooting a witness.

His murder trial is set for April 3rd at 8 a.m. in Vanderburgh County.

