Late Thursday night a Vanderburgh County jury found Michael Howell guilty on charges of voluntary manslaughter, criminal recklessness, attempted robbery and auto theft.

He’s the man accused of killing Beverly Karns of Evansville last April.

Howell is expected to be sentenced within the next couple weeks.

