Central graduate Dylan Meyer is looking for a challenge for his PGA Tour debut in a few weeks.

The upcoming Illinois senior will play as an amateur in the John Deere Classic July 13-16 in Silvis, Illinois, where he hopes to see Jordan Spieth.

Some players find tougher competition intimidating. But others, like Meyer, are able to thrive off of it.

And win or lose, the Evansville native wants to set an example.



