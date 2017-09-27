Home Indiana Evansville METS Will Offer Evening Shuttle Service To Fall Festival September 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The West Side Nut Club’s annual Fall Festival kicks off in a few days, and you will get some help making sure you get to all the food stands and trucks. METS will offer a shuttle service to the annual festival, beginning Monday, October 2nd at 5:30 p.m. through Saturday, October 7th.

Buses will depart the Downtown Transfer Terminal at 5:30 p.m., and leave from Fall Festival at 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, October 6th and 7th, the shuttle service will run from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Riders will be taken to the pick-up/drop-off area at the corner of West Franklin Street and Wabash Avenue.

Some METS routes and bus stops will be adjusted during the Fall Festival.

For more information, visit Metropolitan Evansville Transit System, or call 812-435-6166.

