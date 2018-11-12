METS Transit System Announces Changes for 2019

The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System announces a major change in 2019 for riders who use the Eastside Transfer Station at Lawndale Commons Shopping Center.

The transfer station will move from the current location one block west to 950 South Hebron Avenue.

The move is due to expansion and improvements planned at Lawndale by property owner Renaissance Realty Investments, Inc.

The new terminal will provide convenient access to shopping along the South Green River Road corridor from a location that will not be impacted by future commercial development.

The City of Evansville Board of Public Works will open bids for the construction of a concrete pad, shelter structure and lane striping for the project on November 15th. The timeline calls for construction to begin this winter with completion by the end of March 2019, weather permitting. The Eastside Transfer Station has been located at Lawndale since the late 1970s.

While METS buses will no longer use the Lawndale parking lot, buses will continue to make several stops along the westside of South Green River Road, including stops at Green River Road and Bellemeade Avenue and Green River and Washington Avenue.

METS will also continue to make stops on Green River near Bennie’s Flooring and at Washington Square Mall.

