Evansville residents will able to take the METs bus around the city this Sunday.

The city is again offering free mixed-route, mobility and connection service from 6:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

The routes include: Howell to Mary, Stringtown to First, Lincoln Avenue, Covert to Riverside, and East Connection routes.

It’s all part of an ongoing effort to promote Sunday bus service which was launched back in January.

