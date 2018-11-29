Home Indiana Evansville METS Lawndale Transfer Station Moving to New Location November 29th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System transfer station on Evansville’s eastside is moving. METS has used the Lawndale parking lot as an eastside hub for more than 35 years.

Starting next year, a new $65,000 station will open in the 900 blocks of South Hebron Avenue near the Showplace South Movie Theater.

METS is moving the station because the owners of Lawndale are planning an expansion to the shopping center.

Construction on the hub begins this winter and is expected to open in March.

