Metro PCS Employees Robbed at Gunpoint

Evansville police are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery. Employees at the Metro PCS on East Morgan Avenue say they were robbed at gunpoint around 6 PM Monday.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 6 feet tall, wearing blue jeans and a gray zip up hoodie jacket. They also say his face was completely covered by a ski mask.

Police say the suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash and merchandise. If you have any information or know who the suspect is, you’re asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

