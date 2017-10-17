MeToo is More than a Social Media Status

“Me too.” It’s being written on social media by women and men to show how common place sexual assault and harassment is.

It is a problem that continues to grow. In 2016, Albion Fellows Bacon Center helped 687 victims of sexual assault and abuse. The hashtag is helping hcange the current culture when it comes to sexual harassment.

But, away from social media, there is more people can do to make “me too” more than just a hashtag.

A good first step is getting involved in a situation where you may be a bystander.

“So if you are out and see someone that’s highly intoxicated maybe talk to them and make sure they have a ride home,” said Rachel Herr, community engagement director at Albion Fellows Bacon Center. “Make sure they are safe rather than allowing them to be vulnerable. “

Herr says one of the most important takeaways from the hashtag, reminding people who may think there is a grey area when it comes to sexual assault, that there is no such things.

If you have been a victim of sexual harassment or assault, contact Holly’s House or Albion Fellows Bacon Center.

