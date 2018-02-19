Methodist Introduces New Patient Experience Call Program

Methodist Hospital introduces its new patient experience call program. The hospital has partnered with Real-time Feedback by NRC Health to provide outreach calls to inpatient, outpatient, and patients seen at clinic locations.

This new program allows patients to answer short open ended survey questions focused on their experience with the provider. If the patient cannot be reached by phone, a text message with a link to a web-based assessment will be sent.

Before this system, Methodist would mail a paper survey and wait for feedback, but over the last year those surveys have been declining. This new method is designed to get feedback in a timely manner.

