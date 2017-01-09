Methodist Hospital Welcomes New Leadership

Methodist Hospital is welcoming new leadership for the new year. Lynn Renee Steinwachs, a veteran healthcare administrator from Henderson, has been named as the Vice President/Administrator for Methodist Hospital Union County in Morganfield.

Steinwachs succeeds Patrick Donahue, who retired at the end of 2016 and assumes her role Monday, January 9th. She is a licensed nursing home administrator in the states of Kentucky, Indiana and Georgia.

Most recently she served as the administrator of Parkview Nursing Home, a 100-bed facility in Evansville.

As a graduate of Murray State University, she earned both a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in organizational management.

