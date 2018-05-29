44News | Evansville, IN

Methodist Hospital Wants Public’s Opinion

Methodist Hospital Wants Public’s Opinion

May 29th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

Methodist Hospital in Henderson is asking its patients to weigh in on a possible affiliation with Deaconess Health System.

Hospital officials were planning an open forum to answer questions about the possible partnership but have had to cancel because of confidentiality agreements.

Instead, from now until June 8th, Methodist Hospital is asking anyone with questions to email them or send them a message on Facebook.

Those questions and comments will be handed to the Methodist Board of Directors before they make a final decision on any Deaconess partnership.

Send your questions to the Facebook page for Methodist hospital or send them an email at comments@methodisthospital.net.

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.