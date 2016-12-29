Methodist Hospital Union County to Relocate and Expand ER
A tri-state hospital announces plans to relocate and expand its emergency room. Methodist Hospital Union County will invest $4.9 million to expand and relocate the emergency room. This expansion will nearly triple the space to 5,600-square-feet, and more than double the amount of treatment rooms to allow staff members to treat about 50% more patients.
Designs approved by the hospital board feature four emergency treatment rooms and three non-emergency care treatment rooms. There are plans to expand the size of the waiting room. Other upgrades include a larger staging area for patients arriving by ambulance and improved access to the helipad.
There will also be a decontamination area for patients who have been exposed to dangerous chemicals.
The project will break ground in the spring of 2017 and is scheduled for completion by December 2017.