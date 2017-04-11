44News | Evansville, IN

Methodist Hospital Set To Cut More Than 60 Jobs

April 11th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

Methodist Hospital will cut 61 jobs from management and staff positions as part of its restructuring plan.

The Emergency Room expansion at Methodist Hospital in Union County will be postponed. Construction was set to begin this month.

Employees are being encouraged to apply for any open positions, and employees will also have access to outplacement assistance.

There will be meetings over the next two days with employees who are impacted by these job cuts.

