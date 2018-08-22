Methodist Hospital Receives Energy to Care Award

Methodist Hospital in Henderson is recognized this week. The hospital is now a proud recipient of the American Society for Healthcare Engineering 2018 Energy to Care Award.

It’s reserved for the select few healthcare facilities that reduce energy consumption by ten percent in a single year or at least 15 percent in two years.

Methodist is credited with reducing their energy intensity by 16 percent compared to 2016. Methodist is one of two hospitals in the state of Kentucky to receive this award.

Methodist partnered with Harshaw Trane to utilize advanced building analytical tools to identify numerous system inefficiencies that were leading to increased energy usage and comfort issues.

Using real-time energy data, facility staff can identify system performance issues before they become major issues.

