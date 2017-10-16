Methodist Hospital Introduces 3D Mammography

Methodist Hospital is introducing its new 3D mammography. Doctors say the 3D images can help them detect early signs of breast cancer that can go unnoticed with 2D images. They say 3D Mammograms can also detect indications of breast cancer 15 months earlier than the conventional 2D images.

Hospital officials say 3D mammograms also give clearer images, allows for fewer biopsies or additional tests, and greater accuracy in pinpointing size, shape, and location of abnormalities.

Thanks to a grant from the Susan G. Komen Office in Evansville, Methodist is offering free 3D Mammograms to those who qualify.

Methodist Hospital will begin offering the 3D Mammography exams in November.

