Methodist Hospital, HCSD Promotes Safe Drug Disposal

Methodist Hospital and Henderson County Sherif’s Department are partnering together as part of a unique project that helps combat the opioid epidemic. The Deterra® pilot project provides the public with a way to dispose of unused or expired prescription opioids.

A person using the Deterra® Drug Deactivation System simply puts their medication in a bag containing a carbon that bonds to pharmaceutical compounds when water is added. The person adds water and shakes it up to neutralize the active ingredient in the drug.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 80 percent of heroin users begin their addiction to prescription drugs when they have access to an unused supply.

This is the state’s first initiative designed to allow Kentuckians to safely dispose of opioid medications at home.

Comments

comments