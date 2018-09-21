Methodist Hospital/ Deaconess Deal Finalized

The affiliation between Methodist Hospital and Deaconess is final.

“I’m extremely excited this is a long time coming and not just for me but for people who have been involved in this for quite some time,” says Methodist Hospital CEO Benny Nolen.

Methodist Hospital Officials say having a larger institution taking partial ownership is exactly what they needed.

“Small organizations like our self-care having a very difficult time moving to the future and I’m reading on a consistent basis of smaller facilities or institutions like ours, two hospitals are struggling to meet the need in which is required to be successful in healthcare in the future,” says Nolen.

Deaconess officials say their goal is to improve local services for patients closer to home.

“When Deaconess thinks about this community you know we consider Henderson, Webster, and Union to be part of our region as well and so investment in the community and taking care of patients in this community is just something that’s part of our mission, so a $5 million investment in a much-needed emergency department upgrade in Union County is something we are excited about. A 10 million dollar investment here at Methodist to put physicians at the hospital is something we are excited about,” says Deaconess CEO, Shawn McCoy.

