Methodist Hospital, Deaconess Announce Affiliation Agreement

Methodist Hospital of Henderson and Deaconess Hospital of Evansville have announced an affiliation agreement. The agreement will allow Methodist “to remain independent, with some support from Deaconess.”

“This relationship with Deaconess Health System will enhance our ability to deliver more services locally, by local and surrounding area physicians,” said Benny Nolen, President and CEO at Methodist Hospital. “We know clinical alignment will advance our efforts to provide quality, compassionate care to the communities we serve. This relationship will also strengthen the ability of our hospitals in both Henderson and Union Counties to meet the needs of patients now and in the future.”

“We look forward to working with Methodist Hospital leaders, staff and physicians to improve the health care services for the people in western Kentucky,” said Shawn McCoy, CEO of Deaconess Health System. “Both Methodist Hospital and Deaconess are local hospitals, whose leaders and physicians understand and support local governance, as well as locally-provided healthcare.”