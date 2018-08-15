44News | Evansville, IN

Methamphetamine Bust in Evansville Leads to Three Arrests

Methamphetamine Bust in Evansville Leads to Three Arrests

August 15th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Three people are in jail facing drug charges after Evansville Police bust a home on the city’s west side.

Jake Carr, Kelsey Zenthoefer, and Dylan Peters are charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Officer say they went to a home Tuesday night in the 900 Block of Helfrich Avenue searching for Carr, who had a felony Warrant. In addition to finding Carr, officers say they located narcotics in the home. These finding led to the arrests of both Zenthoefer and Peters.

All three suspects are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.