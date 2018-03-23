Home Indiana Meth Lab Located In Christmas Lake Village March 23rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

An investigation leads to the location of a meth lab in Christmas Lake Village in Santa Claus. Wyman Alvey, 59, is facing a laundry list of charges, including manufacturing meth, possession of meth, theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Indiana State Police Troopers and Santa Claus Police officers say Alvey had purchased items from a local business that are commonly used to produce meth.

Once police got a search warrant, they searched Alvey’s residence in the Christmas Lake Village.

During the search, police found what they believed to be an active meth lab.

Police say Alvey had previously stolen $400 worth of merchandise from the Santa Claus Dollar General Store.

Once the search concluded, Alvey was located in Tell City and taken to the Spencer County Jail.

