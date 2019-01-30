Meteorologist Calls Governor Bevin a ‘nitwit’

While most school districts called off Wednesday, educators at one smaller school say they had a good reason to stay open.

The principal of Our Lutheran School in Hurstbourne says none of his 140 students have to take the bus, because they don’t have to stand outside in the dangerous windchills.

The principal says he thinks other districts certainly made the right choice to close.

On Tuesday, Governor Matt Bevin criticized schools for canceling, saying America is “getting soft.”

However, Principal Wes Wrucke says school administrators are now more aware of safety issues students are facing.

“To some degree, yes we may look like we are getting soft, but we have to adjust with the times. And, what our circumstances are and kind of deal with that, versus how they had to deal with it back in the day. We have families and kids in those circumstances that don’t have those gloves and hats and coats,” Wrucke said.

Meantime, NBC Meteorologist Al Roker criticized Governor Bevin for his comments and called him a nitwit.

Roker added, Bevin is not a teacher.

