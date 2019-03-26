The Messenger Initiates Switch to Mail Delivery

Subscribers to the Messenger will be getting their newspapers in their mailboxes or P.O. boxes. This comes after the Messenger switched to mail delivery Tuesday. Officials say delivery through mail be more reliable.

Also, the Saturday and Sunday editions will be combined into a one-weekend edition that will be delivered on Saturday. The weekend edition will contain all of the news, features, comics and advertising circulars.

The Messenger will still be available in racks and stores the morning of publication. The newspaper will not be published on postal holidays, however.

Anyone with questions can call the customer service center at 270-824-3300, option 2. The customer service center is open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 6-10 a.m. on Saturday.

